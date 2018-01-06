home/ sports/ cricket
Virat Kohli fumbles with the bat, Twitter fumes

First published: January 06, 2018 05:19 PM IST | Updated: January 06, 2018 07:05 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

India enjoyed what could be called as the perfect start to their South Africa tour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar cut through the Proteas’ top-order with three quick wickets. Veterans AB de Villiers and skipper Faf du Plessis then added 114 runs for the fourth wicket before debutant Jasprit Bumrah slipped through ABD’s defences and claimed his first test wicket.

SA were bundled out for a meagre 286 and India came out to bat. The visitors played 11 overs and quickly lost three wickets for 28 runs, one each to Vernon Philander, Dale Styen and Morne Morkel. The ones sent back included Murali Vijay, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, and skipper Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma who was seen cheering for Kohli earlier in IPL and other international matches, once again became the butt of online trolls for Virat’s poor show. Virat departed for a measly score of five runs. Fans were unimpressed with India’s show and Kohli’s in particular and did not hold back from tweeting their views. 

 

The choice of team selection too was questioned by many including Cricketnext editor Arnab Sen who said that the team management is ruining the confidence of Ajinkya Rahane by not picking him. Sen added that Rahane is one of India’s best players in seaming conditions. He opined that if form is a factor then Virat should recall his initial days in cricket. Sen hopes Virat learns from his mistakes.

Fans too, are not pleased with Rahane being left out and lashed out at the captain. 

