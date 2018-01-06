Virat Kohli fumbles with the bat, Twitter fumes

India enjoyed what could be called as the perfect start to their South Africa tour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar cut through the Proteas’ top-order with three quick wickets. Veterans AB de Villiers and skipper Faf du Plessis then added 114 runs for the fourth wicket before debutant Jasprit Bumrah slipped through ABD’s defences and claimed his first test wicket.

SA were bundled out for a meagre 286 and India came out to bat. The visitors played 11 overs and quickly lost three wickets for 28 runs, one each to Vernon Philander, Dale Styen and Morne Morkel. The ones sent back included Murali Vijay, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, and skipper Virat Kohli.

Anushka : Baby second honeymoon ke liye kaha jayenge?

Virat: India me hi kuch plan karate hai.

Anushka: why?

Virat: I can give my best in home conditions only.#INDvSA #Virushka — Paddy (@Paddyyar) January 5, 2018

Virat Kohli gets out on 5 runs only. This is what happened when u forced an employee to come office during his honeymoon days. 😋#SAvIND — Khurram (@IKB77) January 5, 2018

Anushka Sharma who was seen cheering for Kohli earlier in IPL and other international matches, once again became the butt of online trolls for Virat’s poor show. Virat departed for a measly score of five runs. Fans were unimpressed with India’s show and Kohli’s in particular and did not hold back from tweeting their views.

Sach toh yeh hai ki puri series mein #ViratKohli kam run banyega...

Aur puri series mein gaaliyan #AnushkaSharma khaayegi.



Maano yaa naa maano India in Overseas is flop.🙏#SAvIND — Khooni (@KhooniBhai) January 5, 2018

Kolhi should go back to become selfie stick of Anushka Sharma. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 5, 2018

Kohli was better at chasing before marriage. — Rameez (@Sychlops) January 5, 2018

Expections:- Kohli can score in every condition....



Reality:- On batting pitch score more than 200, On green top less than 20.



And still some people compare him with steve smith😂😂#INDvSA #SAvIND #Viratkohli — Being Msdian (@BeingMsdian25) January 5, 2018

Coach : why are you struggling in South Africa?



Virat Kohli : even the great Mahatma Gandhi struggled here, mai kya cheez hun. #INDvSA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 5, 2018

#SAvIND there is a reason steve smith @stevesmith49 is best batsman he can play in any conditions virat kohli needs subcontinent conditions and a lot of hype lol — chit (@chitranshuOz) January 5, 2018

The choice of team selection too was questioned by many including Cricketnext editor Arnab Sen who said that the team management is ruining the confidence of Ajinkya Rahane by not picking him. Sen added that Rahane is one of India’s best players in seaming conditions. He opined that if form is a factor then Virat should recall his initial days in cricket. Sen hopes Virat learns from his mistakes.

Fans too, are not pleased with Rahane being left out and lashed out at the captain.

Is there anyone who can tell me why Rahane is dropped while he have highest Overseas Avgr in Current INDIAN Team#IndvsSA #SAvIND — Being Msdian (@BeingMsdian25) January 5, 2018

Dropping Rahane in an overseas Test is as foolish as dropping Rohit in a home ODI. #SAvIND — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) January 5, 2018