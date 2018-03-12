Virat Kohli gets huge pay hike, Dhoni’s salary slashed and Shami’s contract on hold

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new pay category termed as A+, which includes five players – captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. The new contract ensures them reimburses the players Rs 7 crores each. Former captain MS Dhoni has been delegated to the A category as he no longer plays all three formats of the game.

The A+ contracts are only meant for the ones who play regularly for India in all three formats. Along with Dhoni, senior off-spinner R Ashwin is also no longer included in the top category but they were awarded grade A contracts. Dhoni has retired from Test cricket while Ashwin has lost his place in limited over matches and is a regular only in Tests.

This is an enormous hike in the player salaries. Previously the grade A contracts were worth Rs 2 crore, Grade B was Rs 1 crore and Grade C was Rs 50 lakhs for the year 2016-17. A Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators was in charge of the players’ salaries. The new contract ensures B grade contracts are worth Rs 3 crore and Grade C contracts are Rs 1 crore.

The women’s cricket team also has seen a hike with regulars like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana being paid Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, India pacer Mohammad Shami’s contract has been on hold following his wife’s allegations of adultery and assault for over several months.