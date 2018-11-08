Virat Kohli gets trolled for his quit India comment but could he have avoided it?

Virat Kohli is a great batsman. If he gets us the Cricket World Cup in 2019, we might also consider him to be better than MS Dhoni (*smirks) but as of right this moment Virat is being trolled for being a ‘jerk’ for his ‘Quit India’ comment for a fan who didn’t quite enjoy Indian batsmen but would rather watch the ones from Australia and England. The media was quick to report, the Social Media… even quicker to respond.

Awful! Definitely worth every criticism coming his way. But did any of these guys try to find out where did this video come from? Why was the Indian captain in a mood to hit back? Well, the video first appeared on Kohli’s newly launched app. If you download it, you may find it in the exclusive section. Titled: Virat responds to mean tweets.

Monkey Baat: We may have a Monkey god in Hanuman but to call someone that can be reported as racial abuse in most parts of the world. Remember the controversy when Andrew Symonds mistook Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Teri Maa Ki’ (as if that was any better) as Singh calling him ‘The Monkey’? The umpires reported the matter on the charges of “Using language or gestures that offends, insults, humiliates, intimidates, threatens, disparages or vilifies another person on the basis of that person's race, religion, gender, colour, descent or national or ethnic origin.” Virat though finds it funny and lets it go.

Kohli may be one of the most loved cricketers in the country/world, he is also one of the most trolled. His actress wife is at the receiving end of his every sub-par performance and being perfect is the only way to be for this 30-year-old. Some would say that Kohli is a sports icon, he should not have reacted to the ethnophaulism but that’s the point of Mean Tweets isn’t it. Having said that, should he have taken the edit more seriously? Could the tweet/insta comment in question be avoided completely? The answer to all of it is yes. But the app has now seen more than 50,000 downloads in the last 48 hours and in the digital world, that’s all that matters.