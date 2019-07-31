Rushabh Dhruv July 31 2019, 11.34 pm July 31 2019, 11.34 pm

Post the Men in Blue losing out to England in the recently concluded World Cup 2019 and subsequently taking an exit from the semifinals, reports about a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been doing the rounds from quite a few days. Keeping this scoop aside, if we talk about Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian cricket team, he is super talented and hard to ignore. With a pool of fans cheering him all the damn time when he takes to the field, be it Kohli's thirst for runs or simply being his animated self on the field, he is one of a kind.

That being said, currently, Virat Kohli, along with his squad, has jetted off to the US for the upcoming T20I matches against West Indies. The Indian skipper recently shared an update from the same where we see him with other boys posing for the lenses. Now, per the latest update, looks like Kohli was in a mood for a little show off as his recent IG share conveys the same. In the video shared by Virat, we see him at an event where the number of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the cricketer will leave you speechless. Right the moment when Kohli enters the scene, fans cheer his name and rest is history. Must say, the craze for Kohli is immense.

Have a look at the video shared by Virat below:

Apart from this, a photo has just gone viral on social media, which sees Kohli being accompanied by his better half and actor, Anushka Sharma. The image appears to be from the US airport, wherein the lovebirds are seen seated on an airport golf cart.

Check out the photo below: