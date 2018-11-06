image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Virat Kohli has joined the app bandwagon, here’s what you can expect

Cricket

Virat Kohli has joined the app bandwagon, here’s what you can expect

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 06 2018, 12.33 pm
back
cricketHappy Birthday Virat KohlisportsVirat KohliVirat Kohli App
nextWatch: When Steve Smith pulled of MS Dhoni's famous Helicopter shot with ease
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: It’s raining birthday wishes for run machine!

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here's a look at the series of records he broke in 2018

Gautam Gambhir slams cricket bodies as disgraced Mohd Azharuddin rings the bell at Eden Gardens