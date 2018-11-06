Virat Kohli has joined the app bandwagon, here’s what you can expect

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli turned 30 on 5th November and was bombarded with tons of wishes from his fans across the globe, he was also trending worldwide which is not a surprise for any of us. However, apart from his birthday celebrations, his well-wishers have one more reason to rejoice – The official Virat Kohli App.

It’s his first ever official mobile app for all his fans to stay closer to their icon, by giving them the access to all the latest news and updates about the cricketer. The application provides almost all the information about Virat be it his cricketing journey, social media updates, on-field challenges and his high-quality videos as well as pictures in the gallery.

The app has a dedicated store from where you can purchase his merchandise. The Journey tab highlights key milestones of Kohli. You can also compare his numbers on the basis of different international teams and venues. The app also lets you take fitness-focused challenges given by Virat.

Well, that’s not it! The app also offers his fans a quiz about the cricketer to test their loyalty for him. It provides his fans with a platform to interact with Kohli himself. The app is available for download on Apple IOS and Google play store on Android mobile phones.