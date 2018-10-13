Virat Kohli's hugging fan sued but he isn’t the only one

It’s not easy to be the cricket captain of a cricket crazy nation and Virat Kohli learnt that the hard way on the first day of the second Test against West Indies in Hyderabad on Friday. With the Windies struggling on the pitch, a Virat fan decided that invading the pitch and running up to Kohli for a selfie was a good idea and while at it would be even better if he could plant a kiss on the captains perfectly groomed cheeks. His prize: A lawsuit.

#ViratKohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.#INDvWIhttps://t.co/0ILpO52R7k pic.twitter.com/uPlHe14aeF — FirstCricket (@FirstCric) October 12, 2018

19-year-old Mohammed Khan has been charged with trespassing. The dude ran 70 metres before hugging Kohli and then trying to take a selfie. Kohli was visibly irritated as security personnel arrived and whisked Khan away.

Courtesy: AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

This, however, could be Kohli’s own doing as he had posed for a selfie with two fans during the Rajkot Test after the two had interrupted proceedings with their own little invasion. Khan was perhaps inspired by what had conspired in the first Test and decided to take his chances.

Kohli, the finest batsman in the world today, has been attracting fan invasions at regular intervals. A similar incident happened when a fan ran towards him to get a hug during a game against Ireland in Dublin. A fan in Delhi’s Ferozeshah Kotla went a step further when during an IPL game he flung himself at Kohli’s feet to seek his blessings. Something tells us this is not stopping anytime soon.