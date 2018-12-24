Virat Kohli is all praise for Anushka Sharma and Zero, but Twitter is not

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero has failed to make a mark at the box office in its first weekend. The movie has received mixed reviews, but Virat Kohli has loved the film and is all praise for the performance of his wife, Anushka Sharma. It was on Sunday when Virat tweeted praising the film and Anushka, and it looks like the Twitterati were ready to troll Virat left and right. Nowadays, people social media just need one reason to troll celebs and the cricketer gave them the reason.

Twitter users have commented on Virat’s tweet that the movie is bad, he is praising because it has his wife and the most hilarious troll would be that people are saying that this tweet is done by Anushka and she should give the phone back to Virat. We really love the creativity of Twitter users when it comes to trolling celebs on social media. We wonder what Virat and Anushka have to say about these replies on the cricketer’s tweet.

Enough now Anushka. Give the phone back to Virat Kohli now — Arsènite (@Arsenite49) December 23, 2018

Apko to pasand ayegi hi. Lugai jo h film m. Bhale full chutiyapa bhara hua ho film.😊😊 — Mahesh Aswani (@MaheshAswani10) December 23, 2018

bhai wife hai itna to banta hai.... — naved qureshi (@navedqu41178055) December 23, 2018

Anushka plays the role of a girl suffering from cerebral palsy. The actress has acted quite well, but the movie is let down because of its script and half-baked narration.