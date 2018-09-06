Virat Kohli is number one and now uses the right finger to point that out

He's world's number one test and one day batsman right now. 2018 also marks a decade in international cricket for him. The Indian captain in all three forms of cricket certainly didn't get here in a single day. But no regrets whatsoever! Virat Kohli says he laughs 'at a lot of things' he did when he was just a young chap.

In a conversation with Wisden Cricket Monthly, the cricketer touched upon an array of topics, including the time he showed his middle finger to frustrated fans during an Australia tour in 2012, Sydney.

"The one thing I remember most is when I'd had enough of the Australian crowd at Sydney [in 2012] and I just decided to flick a [middle] finger at them. 'I'm so cool'. The match referee [Ranjan Madugalle] called me to his room the next day and I'm like, 'What's wrong?'. He said, 'What happened at the boundary yesterday?'. I said, 'Nothing, it was a bit of banter'. Then he threw the newspaper in front of me and there was this big image of me flicking on the front page and I said, 'I'm so sorry, please don't ban me!'. I got away with that one. He was a nice guy, he understood I was young and these things happen," Kohli recalled.

"I really laugh at a lot of the things I did when I was younger but I'm proud that I did not change my ways because I was always going to be who I am and not change for the world or for anyone else. I was pretty happy with who I was,z" he added.

Having done his share of blunders that eventually led him to better wisdom, Kohli is now a responsible guiding force behind his team and doesn't definitely want his younger teammates to commit the same mistakes.

"If I see someone making the same mistakes that I committed and I cannot correct them, then it's my failure. If I choose to stay quiet I'm not really doing my job. You don't want to suffocate anyone but the mistakes I made early in my career, I would not like to see youngsters make them more than once, because that's just wasting such an important phase of their lives and careers," he emphaises.