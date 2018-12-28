Virat Kohli is sweating it out at the MCG while bestie Shikhar Dhawan is chilling

Everything’s fair in love and play. No, we aren’t twisting the actual but this is what cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, seems to be following. While the Indian cricket team is hitting it hard on the field, we spotted a carefree Dhawan vacationing in Melbourne, Australia, along with his better half. Aesha Dhawan took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the duo, enjoying the extreme Melbourne summers. It was only recently when Shikhar Dhawan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were dropped out from the current test match series due to their weak performances on the field.

Dhawan was a surprise inclusion for the first Test but, failed to make his opportunity count since he scored 26 and 13 in the two innings at Birmingham. The cricketer realised his failure as he took to Twitter with his apology and promised to do better in future. Shikhar Dhawan made his Test debut in 2013 against Australia with bright innings, scoring 187 at a strike rate of 107.47 which will always be remembered as a memorable debut for the lad.

Wish you all a very #HappyFriendshipDay. I know you're all very sad & disappointed with our narrow loss yesterday. I've looked into my own performance, the mistakes I made and I‘ll come back stronger and wiser in the next game. Thank u for all the love & support. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oce5x8XNTH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 5, 2018

The former Indian Skipper, Sunil Gavaskar, is not really happy with Dhawan and Dhoni. Reason - BCCI allowing them to skip domestic cricket ahead of a hectic six months to prepare for the World Cup in England. Gavaskar even advised the duo to focus on domestic cricket, as it will help them in getting back to their best form. “We shouldn’t ask Dhawan and Dhoni ‘Why you are not playing domestic cricket?’. We should, in fact, ask the BCCI and selectors why are they allowing the players to skip domestic cricket when they are not on national duty. If the Indian team has to do well, players have to be in prime form and for that, they have to play cricket,” he said. Fair point made.

Well, Dhawan should take some lessons from his colleague, Hardik Pandya. He, too, was dropped from the test series due to his injuries. However, the all-rounder has returned to bowling practice and is prepping well for the upcoming World Cup.

Focused and determined! Feels good to be bowling after 60 days, on my road to recovery 🔥💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/D5moHZKVfd — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 19, 2018

The new entrant, Mayank Agarwal is not lagging behind either. The 27-year-old joined the Indian XI after openers like Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were dropped due to their poor performances. Agarwal made batting look easy as he scored a whopping 76 runs on his debut against Australia. Dhawan, are you listening?

View this post on Instagram Another series win 😎🏆 #cricket #IndiaAvsNewZealandA #IndiaA A post shared by Mayank Agarwal (@mayankagarawal) on Dec 11, 2018 at 3:48am PST

In his past five ODI matches, Shikhar scored 29, 35, 38, 6 and 3 runs against the West Indies. He may be Virat Kohli's bestie but will the performance-oriented Indian Captain overlook Dhawan's past performances for the Cup? We'll know soon enough.