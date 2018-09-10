Virat Kohli is the worst reviewer in the world, but only according to this Englishman

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen to play for India and his records prove this statement. However, the Indian cricket captain has one drawback and that involves the Decision Review System. It appears that the skipper lacks in his proficiency in determining the best moment to apply for the DRS, a fact that former England captain Michael Vaughan picked up.

Virat is the best Batsman in the World .. #Fact .. Virat is the worst reviewer in the World .. #Fact #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 9, 2018

If you’ve been following up Vaughan’s Twitter account, you’d note that he is quite open about his admiration of Kohli’s batting prowess. But when Kohli incorrectly called for a review twice in a row, Vaughan had enough. Hailing Kohli as the best batsman in the world, Vaughan tweeted that the aggressive cricketer is ‘the worst reviewer in the world.’

India's captain Virat Kohli reacts during play on the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India at The Oval in London on September 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON /

Kohli’s decisions were slammed by many as he squandered the two reviews within 12 overs. Both appeals for the DRS were made while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling. In the first incident, Jadeja had appealed for an LBW against Keaton Jennings, which was dismissed by the umpire. A review was called for and it showed the ball missing the off stump. Later, Jadeja appealed for another LBW against Alastair Cook, who is on his last game and finally seems to have found his past form. The review went against India and now the side with no more appeals left.