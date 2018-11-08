Virat Kohli knows little about being a troll, getting trolled is his thing

Indian skipper Virat Kohli might be on a break from his field duty, but looks like he is setting social media on fire. While many birthday wishes poured in for the lad on November 5, the Indian team captain is in the wrong limelight for slamming a cricket fan who expressed that he loves to watch English and Australian batsmen more than Indians. Further, the fan obviously didn't have any good words to say about Kohli's batting either. He had said, "Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting."

Is #Kohli asking his non-Indian fans to leave their country and come to India🤔🤔.. Or to sort their priorities? #WTF pic.twitter.com/tRAX4QbuZI — H (@Hramblings) November 6, 2018

Well, Virat could not gulp the fan’s comment on his skills and suggested him to leave India. Like, really? After receiving a lot of flak on social media for asking a fan to quit his own country, seems like the batsman wants to stop the keyboard war. On Thursday Kohli took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and served a justification with stating that he would prefer to be trolled. Have a look:

I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! 😁 I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice. 🙏 Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. ✌😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2018

Kohli is currently on a pause with regards to his national duty and will resume his field work on November 21 when India's tour of Australia starts. India will first play a three-match T20I series, which will be then followed with a four-match Test and a three-match ODI series.

