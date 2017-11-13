Virat Kohli launches athleisure brand One8

What does it take to keep one physically fit in a demanding corporate environment? Not much, just that one should be able to take out time for some physical activity, said Virat Kohli to ET Now.

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli has launched his athleisure brand One8 in collaboration with German sports lifestyle brand Puma, which is providing the design, product, retail and communication channels for the brand. According to him, the whole idea behind the brand was to launch an athleisure line, which is sporty yet fashionable.

Kohli is known to promote sports and has a belief that all health concerns can be avoided by staying fit and workout. Recently, in a show with Gaurav called ‘Breakfast with champions’, the champion had given out his diet plan and had extensively spoken about fitness and workouts.

Encouraging people to wear sportswear, Kohli declared the day as Sportswear day. His Idea behind is to let people athleisure to office and workplaces.

Speaking of the line, he said: “The whole essence of the brand is to create awareness and a movement where we are asking people to go outdoors and be physically more active. They should play any sport that they feel happy about.”

"It is Virat's brand which will have a special logo, brand name, and brand identity. He will be seen donning the brand and is actively involved in the creation of the products, Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of Puma India had earlier told ETRetail.