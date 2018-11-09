Virat Kohli 'leave India' controversy: SC appointed CoA to look into the matter

Cricketer Virat Kohli is getting slammed by fans for his controversial video that he made public on his app. The video sees the Indian skipper giving it back to a fan who called him an over-rated batsman. Following the storm of debates on the same, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday to look into this matter.

The video was recorded by Kohli for his newly-launched application on his birthday on November 5. In which, he can be heard reading out a mean message sent out by an user that reads, "He (Virat Kohli) is an over-rated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians."

Reacting to the same, Kohli said, "I don't think you should live in India. Go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me. I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

The cricketer’s comment attracted criticisms from the cricket fraternity as well.

Virat Kohli's statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 8, 2018

Kohli, later, came out in his defence and took to Twitter to urge fans to ‘keep it light’. He also asserted that he was being trolled on social media and he backs the freedom of choice.