Virat Kohli: Marriage to Anushka Sharma has improved my captaincy

Debanu Das May 28 2019, 6.39 pm May 28 2019, 6.39 pm

Hardly a day goes by when you don’t come across an update from Virat Kohli. The World Cup is only two days away and you can be assured that there’ll be more coming up. Kohli is leading the Indian Cricket Team in their quest to lift the World Cup. Though his skills in batting are never questioned, many have cast doubts on Kohli’s leadership capabilities. However, the 30-year-old doesn’t really have a bad track record as captain, and he credits that achievement to his marriage.

Speaking at a media event in England, Virat credited his marriage to Anushka Sharma for his improving performance as a captain. "You become more responsible (after marriage). It's very different from the responsibility you had in your life. You start understanding things much better and you start putting things into perspective a lot more,” said Kohli, adding that it helps in captaincy as well. "I have become a lot more responsible. That helps you in captaincy as well. It's only improved my captaincy and me as a human being and as a player,” he said when asked about how his leadership has changed after his marriage.

Virat credits Anushka for his success

Kohli got married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in December 2017 in Italy. The wedding was widely covered by the media and was one of the most tending events that year.

During the interview, Kohli was also asked to pick a former player that he’d like to have in the current World Cup team. The India captain said that he would love to have Shane Warne on the side. “One guy that I would love to have from the past would be Shane Warne. I would have loved to watch him bowl if I was in the same team being on the field, just watching him bowl and what he did to the batsmen would have been amazing,” said Kohli.