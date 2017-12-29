Virat Kohli: Marriage was important but cricket is in my blood

The past few weeks have undoubtedly been a memorable affair for cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. After getting married in a secret event in Tuscany, Italy, reception in Delhi and Mumbai, Virat is ready for India’s tour of South Africa. In a press conference, Virat confessed that marriage was something that was more important while cricket is in his blood.

When he was asked if what was more important for him – playing cricket or getting married, Virat had an unperturbed reply, “I was away for something (marriage) which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us.”

However, Virat clarified that cricket is in his blood and hence, he is prepared for the tour. “Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood, like it is for every other team member and the team management as well, so getting back to professional front is not difficult at all,” he said.

Talking about preparing his mind for the South African tour, Virat said, “I haven’t done anything in the past three weeks. I have been training to get back to play in South Africa. Somewhere in your head you are always thinking about you have something important coming up, so subconsciously you are looking forward to it (South Africa tour). So, mentally I am very well prepared.”

Virat had opted out of the ODI and T20 series against Sri Lanka to take time off to get married. India’s tour of South Africa will entail three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. The first Test begins at Cape Town on January 5.