Virat Kohli needs to improve as a captain, says Shahid Afridi

The on-going T20I series against Australia is generating a huge amount of pressure on the Indian Cricket team including the Captain, Virat Kohli. In the first match, the Indian Cricket Team fared disappointing and lost by 4 runs whilst the rain-affected match. That was close.

However, this led to a lot of social media criticism for Virat Kohli because of his bad day on the field be it for his catch drop, poor team fielding or his batting. Well, in regards to the same, the cricketer has bagged an advice from one and only, Shahid Afridi.

Former Pakistani Skipper, Shahid Afridi is all praise for his on-field records and terrific fielding but he feels that Kohli needs to improve as a captain.

In an interview to Times Now, the cricketer said, “Virat Kohli is one of my favourite players but he needs to improve as a captain. India-Australia series is going to be a very exciting contest and this Indian team has what it takes to beat Australia in Australia but the team needs to play together”.

Well, we hope that Kohli takes his suggestion and pulls up his socks. High time Mr Kohli.