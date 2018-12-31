Virat Kohli on his relationship with other players: I can’t relate to myself as a senior cricketer

The year 2018 was a good one for Indian cricket and especially for skipper Virat Kohli who dominated with his bat. While in 2017, the captain ended the year on a high by getting married to Anushka Sharma, 2018 will be no different as he is on cloud nine by taking an un-imagined 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series currently being played Down Under. Despite this, Virat doesn’t consider himself as a senior cricketer.

In a video on his app Virat Kohli, the 30-year-old Delhi born player described his bond with new players and said, “In all honesty, I cannot behave like a senior. I can’t do it even when someone gives me a lot of respect. I can’t relate to myself as a senior cricketer.”

“If someone comes and starts saying things which are too respectful, I crack some joke and be like ‘Itna bhi koi serious hone ki zarurat nahi hai’ (you don’t have to be this serious also). So I try to make them comfortable immediately. Because I like the idea of people opening up. I don’t like the idea of not speaking up or not knowing what’s going on. We should be organic and that’s the way I like it,” he added.

Talking about Virat’s achievements on the professional front, he scored 2,653 runs in the current calendar year, the highest runs by any batsman in a year in all formats. Interestingly, this was the third consecutive year where Kohli ended up as the highest run-getter after scoring 2,595 in 2016 and 2,818 runs in 2017 respectively. Kohli also completed his 10,000 runs mark this year and was the quickest to reach the milestone.

We hope captain Kohli continues the same form in the coming year as well and helps India win the 2019 World Cup.