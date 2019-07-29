Priyanka Kaul July 29 2019, 8.27 pm July 29 2019, 8.27 pm

Post India losing out to England in the recently concluded World Cup 2019 and subsequently taking an exit in the semifinals, reports about a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had been doing the rounds. As a result, speculative clubs were formed with some favouring with Virat Kohli and some siding with Rohit Sharma. Add to that, Rohit Sharma's latest 'unfollowing Anushka Sharma’ episode, and later the actress’ cryptic message posted on her Instagram story only added fuel to the fire. However, Kohli has finally settled them all.

Virat Kohli: If I don't like a person then you will see it on my face or in my behaviour, that is how simple it is.I have always praised Rohit because I believe he is that good.We have no issues. It is kind of baffling, don't know who is benefiting from all of this (rift reports) pic.twitter.com/kVPS3Q7huQ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

On Monday, the Indian cricket captain cleared the air about the rumours between him and Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma, in a press conference, before the team’s departure to West Indies for the upcoming ODI tournament. Ridiculing the claims, Kohli said, "In my opinion, it's baffling. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff. I've been to few public events. Everyone comes up and says we have respect for you. And here we are feeding off lies and overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that have happened and creating fantasies and scenarios in our heads, and want to accept that this is the truth.”

The Indian captain added that it was disrespectful after a point to bring in such rumours, "I've seen this for too long now, bringing personal lives into the picture. I've played the game for 11 years, Rohit has played for 10 years. It's bizarre that people are creating this stuff on the outside. You guys come to the change room and see, we can't make videos and show you guys. It baffles you as a leader, coach and a team when lies are being floated around. They are made to look like they are believable. It's disrespectful."

Moreover, Kohli stated that he prefers to clear up issues on the face instead and all the news are just people's way of drawing pleasures by creating gossips, "I'm the kind of person who, if I don't like a person or insecure about him, you'll see it on my face or in my behaviour towards that person. That's how simple it is. I have always praised Rohit at every opportunity because I believe he is that good. We have had no issues. As I said it's baffling. I don't know who is benefitting with all these stories. We are living, breathing, living and working towards taking Indian cricket to the top. And then people want to get some kind of pleasure in bringing it down. I don't understand how that works. You work hard for four years to bring a team from seven to one, and after four years what are we talking about."

"Within the team, it's there for everyone to see - the friendship and camaraderie. It's baffling and ridiculous to read such stuff. It's time we focus on taking Indian cricket forward and not on things that are not even there," he added while speaking to the reporters.