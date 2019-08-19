Priyanka Kaul August 19 2019, 3.20 pm August 19 2019, 3.20 pm

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has made it big in the game, with his hard work and determination. It was exactly 11 years ago when the cricketer made his debut into the international format in 2008 against Sri Lanka at the age of 19. While he could only pull off 12 runs in the match, his reality today is in complete contrast. Today, Kohli stands on the top rank as a batsman in both the ODI and Test format.

Apart from having the second-highest number (43) of centuries in ODIs, (Sachin Tendulkar holds the highest with 49 centuries) he has a number of records to his name. Looking back at the time, Kohli shared a post on his social media accounts reminiscing the same. The cricketer thanked the god for this achievement as he said, “I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with.” He further wished everyone luck and wrote, “May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path.”

Check out his Instagram post here: