Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has made it big in the game, with his hard work and determination. It was exactly 11 years ago when the cricketer made his debut into the international format in 2008 against Sri Lanka at the age of 19. While he could only pull off 12 runs in the match, his reality today is in complete contrast. Today, Kohli stands on the top rank as a batsman in both the ODI and Test format.
Apart from having the second-highest number (43) of centuries in ODIs, (Sachin Tendulkar holds the highest with 49 centuries) he has a number of records to his name. Looking back at the time, Kohli shared a post on his social media accounts reminiscing the same. The cricketer thanked the god for this achievement as he said, “I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with.” He further wished everyone luck and wrote, “May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path.”
Check out his Instagram post here:
View this post on Instagram
From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after on this present day in 2019, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. 🇮🇳🙏😇. #forevergrateful
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on
Known for his aggressive approach, the hot-blooded cricketer has made it huge in the game and is known to have driven his team to various wins. He is the first Indian captain to score a double century as India’s Test captain. Apart from that, he also known to score the fastest 1,000 runs as an ODI captain, going past AB de Villiers’s record of 18 innings. It was during the period of 105-2017 when Virat had steered the team into wins in Test Series. In April 2019, he was made the captain for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In his 222nd
innings, Kohli reached yet another benchmark of scoring the fastest 11,000 runs in ODI cricket in a match against Pakistan on June 16 June this year. Just 11 days later he scored the fastest 20,000 runs in international cricket against a match with West Indies and scoring it in his 417th
innings.Read More