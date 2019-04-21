Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast tragedy

The world woke to the unfortunate news of explosions shattering three churches in Sri Lanka. It is Easter, an auspicious day for the Christians to celebrate, but sadly, it has turned into a day to mourn. As per reports, 52 have been declared dead so far and as many as 300 people have been injured. The attacks were also reported on some high-end hotels in Colombo and nearby areas. People from all across the globe started condemning the attack and sent prayers to those affected via social media. Celebrities from sports, cinema and politics too took to social media to share their concern.
Cricketer Rohit Sharma sent in his thoughts and prayers for the people of Sri Lanka and asserted that it is a very beautiful country. Tennis player Sania Mirza is in shock to know all the negative things happening in the world. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has called it an 'extremely shameful act of terrorism'. Indian cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli too has condemned the act of terrorism in Sri Lanka.
Jacqueline Fernandez who has her roots in Sri Lanka stated, "It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction."
Swara Bhasker who is extremely vocal on Twitter, wrote:
Sushma Swaraj, the Minister of External Affairs, has tweeted that she is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka and is receiving updates on the same.
Another politician, Mamta Banerjee too took to Twitter to express her shock over Sri Lankan explosions.
Our thoughts and prayers with people of Sri Lanka.