Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast tragedy

Nikita Thakkar April 21 2019, 2.56 pm April 21 2019, 2.56 pm

The world woke to the unfortunate news of explosions shattering three churches in Sri Lanka. It is Easter, an auspicious day for the Christians to celebrate, but sadly, it has turned into a day to mourn. As per reports, 52 have been declared dead so far and as many as 300 people have been injured. The attacks were also reported on some high-end hotels in Colombo and nearby areas. People from all across the globe started condemning the attack and sent prayers to those affected via social media. Celebrities from sports, cinema and politics too took to social media to share their concern.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma sent in his thoughts and prayers for the people of Sri Lanka and asserted that it is a very beautiful country. Tennis player Sania Mirza is in shock to know all the negative things happening in the world. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has called it an 'extremely shameful act of terrorism'. Indian cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli too has condemned the act of terrorism in Sri Lanka.

Check out the tweets below:

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 21, 2019

What is happening to this world 😞😞May God help us all .. really .. #SriLanka — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 21, 2019

It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the one who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in #SriLanka. Stay Strong! — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 21, 2019

This is so sad and so wrong!!! My deepest condolences and prayers.. Why is the world becoming such a dark place filled with hatred💔 Why can’t we just embrace our differences, be more tolerant & focus on being human rather than cast, creed, religion!!! https://t.co/bbNcOnTDVl — Sophie #AjjNaiyoSawna (@Sophie_Choudry) April 21, 2019

Jacqueline Fernandez who has her roots in Sri Lanka stated, "It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction."

Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop ! — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019

Swara Bhasker who is extremely vocal on Twitter, wrote:

Heartbreaking & tragic news from #SriLanka Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! 😔😔😔😔 What is the world coming to????? Prayers & strength to the victims & families.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #SriLankaTerrorAttack — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 21, 2019

Sushma Swaraj, the Minister of External Affairs, has tweeted that she is in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka and is receiving updates on the same.

Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

Another politician, Mamta Banerjee too took to Twitter to express her shock over Sri Lankan explosions.

Saddened and shocked at the disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. All forms of violence are unacceptable. Easter is a Festival of Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the grieving families — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 21, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers with people of Sri Lanka.