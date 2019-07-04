Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 10.28 am July 04 2019, 10.28 am

Virat Kohli has been smiling a lot these days and we wonder whether it's the semifinal berth at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 or the arrival of Indian cricket's First Lady, Anushka Sharma. After the much-needed win against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday Yuzvendra Chahal was doing what he does best when he's not bowling -- Chahal TV interviews. The guest this time was KL Rahul who had missed out on a big score after a great start but the clip shared by the BCCI's twitter handle points at a different person -- the smiling Captain Kohli.

You can watch the Chahal TV clip here:

In the clip, the Chahal-Kohli banter confirms the camaraderie this group of players share. Virat is very much the no-nonsense captain on the field but off it he doesn't mind being trolled by his teammate. While chatting up KL, Chahal points at Virat who is trying to sneak into the frame.

"Zara udhar bhi dekhiye Kaptaan sahab hamarey aa gaye hain. Poori koshish kar rahey hain Chahal TV main ghusne ki (Please pan the camera our Captain is here and trying really hard to get into the frame of Chahal TV)," quipped Yuzi. Kohli has a comeback too but nothing that would stop Chahal from pulling his leg. Virat tries hard to get out of the situation. He had clearly walked into the scene accidentally and now had no choice but the face Chahal's googly with a smile.

Another reason for why Captain Kohli is smiling a lot could be this lady.

The two have been away for a while and have finally met up again as according to the BCCI ruling WAGS can only spend 15 days of a tournament with their partner. Happy pictures everywhere.

