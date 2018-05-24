Virat Kohli suffers neck injury, ruled out of County Championship

Virat Kohli was keen on playing in the English County Championship but those plans have gone down the drain. The India captain is ruled out of the tournament following an injury. The setback is surely going to put his plans of getting ready for the upcoming tour of England in disarray.

According to reports, Virat suffered from a herniated disc. "Virat has a herniated disc which might force him to miss county matches," sources from BCCI told NDTV. The 29-year-old was picked up by Surrey, a team from the County Championship, ahead of India’s matches against England.

"Team India Captain Mr Virat Kohli suffered a neck injury while fielding during Match 51 of the VIVO IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17th May 2018 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," said a press statement from the BCCI.

Speaking to PTI, an official from the BCCI however, said that Virat has fatigue issues and this is a case of “workload management rather than injury management. But it isn't a case of slip disc. As of now, we will be monitoring his workload."

"We are chalking a plan wherein his county stint will be curtailed. He will play two four-day matches as per the original plan and not the five Royal London Cup (50 over) matches," the source added. The official was pressed for more info on his reported injury, to which he said the recent fitness video shared by Virat shot earlier. "Yesterday, Virat posted his fitness video as part of the Government's 'Fitness Challenge'. I can tell you that the video was shot yesterday," said the official.

