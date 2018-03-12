Virat Kohli takes a jibe at the media after historic win in SA

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is having a gala time. India has created history by winning a bilateral series in South Africa and Kohli scored more than 500 runs for which he was awarded the man of the series title. During the post-match press conference, Kohli looked irritated with the media and used every bit of sarcasm in his answers as journalists posted questions at him.

When asked if the ODI series triumph against the Proteas was India's best overseas win, the skipper was quick to respond, “You people can tell! One month back we were a very bad team. Now we are being asked these questions. We haven't changed our mindset. Now whether this is the biggest win or no, whoever wants to analyze, write will do so."

The 29 -year-old said that he is not getting carried away with this win and that he is just doing his job. He also mentioned that he represents the country and does everything possible to make the nation proud.

"I know for a fact that 90 percent people didn't give us a chance after two Tests. I was sitting in the same room giving a press conference. So we understand where we've come from," the sarcasm was not lost on anyone.

The skipper went on to add, “I am not going to live in a dreamland right now and accept all the praise, sit here and feel good about this because it doesn't matter to me. Honestly, it doesn't. It didn't matter when we were 2-0 down, it doesn't matter now that we are 5-1 up because what matters is the respect in the change-room.”

When asked about his innings and contribution, he said, "At this stage, I don’t feel like competing with anyone. It’s all about how I prepare before the game and what my work ethics are and how I am feeling on game day. My only motivation is to get into that frame of mind. I am not competing with anyone at all.”

When the media asked if he considers himself the best batsman in the world right now, the stylish right-hander said, "As I said, I don t want any tags. I don t want any headlines. I just go out there and do my job, it is up to the people to write what they write, I don t want to be called anything. It’s my job, I am supposed to do what I am doing and I am not doing anyone a favour, so just want to be in this zone of working as hard as I can and trying to do the best for the team.”