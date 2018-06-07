Virat Kohli to be awarded the Polly Umrigar Award by BCCI

Indian Cricket team Captain Virat kohli will be awarded the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award at the BCCI awards, which will take place on June 12 in Banglore. He will be honoured for his outstanding performances in 2016-17 and 2017-18 cricketing seasons.

The BCCI announced today, that Virat would be receiving the awards in the men’s category for 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons respectively. On the other hand, women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to be named best International cricketers in the Women's category, for the two seasons respectively.

Virat Kohli had a great run on the pitch during the years and compiled 1111 runs at an impressive average of 101 in ODIs. He accumulated 896 runs at an average of 89.6 in Tests during the 2017-18 season. Kohli also notched up his highest individual Test score of 243 during the course of the season against Sri Lanka in Delhi. In the 2016-17 season, he scored 1847 across the three formats of the game.

A BCCI release also stated: "To honour one of its finest administrators, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in remembrance of Late Jagmohan Dalmiya. The Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy will be presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker respectively in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy and to the Best Junior and Senior Cricketer in women's cricket."

In addition, the board has also increased prize money across nine categories by Rs 1 lakh. The revised prize money is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Virat Kohli led Men in Blue will be touring England for three One-Day internationals (ODIs), three Twenty 20 Internationals (T20Is) and five-match test series. ​