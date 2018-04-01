Virat Kohli to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli will have his wax figure unveiled at the Delhi branch of Madame Tussauds. He will be joining the ranks of other sports icons such as cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and footballer Lionel Messi. Kohli has won several awards including the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the year and three BCCI international cricketer of the year awards. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Kohli had met with the Madame Tussauds’ team for what is known as the sitting process. A group of world-renowned artists were flown in from London and took over 200 measurements to create an authentic figure. Speaking to the media about his statue, Kohli said, "It's a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory". Madame Tussauds Delhi is a museum that has statues of some of the world’s most influential persons including sports stars and celebrities.

Kohli is currently prepping for the IPL where he will be captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL at Rs 17 crore.