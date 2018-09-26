Virat Kohli tries to give the right message in a 'WROGN' acting debut

So we thought Virat Kohli was following wifey Anushka Sharma's footsteps. A while back, he announced his first stint titled Trailer The Film. A film titled Trailer? Quite unique. In association with Wrogn, a brand he endorses, Virat, however, came up with a film. Right, or wrogn?

So, this one is a satirical take on a regular larger than life Hollywood film where the protagonist is always busy doing impossible things. Maybe he is saving the world from aliens and zombies? He is almost flying his car, reinventing all principles of mechanics and gravity? Or maybe he is not scared of any damn living animal. Not even dinosaurs! Virat seems to be done with such mainstream stuff. Hence, he ends up doing nothing.

“This will be the biggest debut of the century," a source earlier told DNA. Virat's own post, in which he called it 'another debut' had us excited as well. After watching the film, we semi-agree. While the VFX chaos is done totally right, it doesn't come across as the most perfect spoof.

On that note, Virat is also not a part of the ongoing Asia Cup. Many are speculating that he took a break because he had to devote time to shooting this film. However, other reports suggest he had to withdraw himself from the tournament owing to an aggravating back pain.

However, we are looking forward to a full film and not just a trailer. Maybe next time! ;)