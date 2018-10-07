Virat Kohli turns vegan, feels stronger

There are many celebs like Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Kangana Ranaut who have opted for a vegan diet in the past. Now it has been revealed that cricketer Virat Kohli has also turned vegan. According to a report in TOI, Kohli decided to turn vegan four months ago and has decided to stick to it. The reports claim that the Indian cricket team captain feels stronger than before.

A source said, “Kohli started this diet four months ago and is feeling stronger as his digestive power has increased. He isn’t missing meat, eggs or dairy.”

“Two years ago, when he was on a normal diet, he had said that he would go vegan if given a choice. He is now feeling stronger than before,” the source added.

On that note, Virat’s wifey Anushka Sharma is a vegetarian. It was in 2015 that she decided to have a vegetarian diet, but we wonder if she too will opt to be a vegan now. At an event, in 2015, Anushka stated, “I’ve recently turned vegetarian so anyways I’m eating a lot more vegetables than what I used to earlier. And it’s going great. I’m seeing the difference. It is very important what you eat as that is what you are. So it’s very important to make sure you’re eating enough vegetables and drinking enough water which I’ve always done.”