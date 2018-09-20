Virat Kohli’s acting debut the real reason for missing the Asia Cup?

The captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli has been missing from Asia Cup. Several theories around his absence were doing the rounds, while reports had it that he was rested due to an aggravating back pain which recurred post the Test series. But the last time there were reports of him being rested, we know what happened! *Wink wink*

So now, we’ve smartened up. We refuse to believe in the rested bit and have come up with our own theory. Recent developments reveal that the Team India captain may be making his acting debut. A new poster of Virat Kohli has surfaced online and it seems like he’s venturing before the camera in a Wrogn Production movie titled Trailer – The Movie. Confused? Yeah, so are we!

Kohli is the brand ambassador for the clothing brand and this could possibly be a short film by them. In the image, we see Virat dressed in Wrogn clothing, obviously, and he seems raring to go with a mid-air pose with fire raging in the background. The release date of the film is scheduled on 28th September 2018. So mark your calendars!

This new poster raises questions in our curious mind as to whether this was the reason for the cricketer’s absence from the ongoing Asia Cup. While, everybody continues to believe in another reason, we’re are believing in this!

Virat’s wifey dearest, Anushka Sharma is an A-list actor today and also a successful producer. Now that Virat is making his acting debut, is Anushka churning out some tips to him? Will he be able to recreate the same success of his cricket field onscreen? Several questions, but no answers as of now. Let’s wait to know more on this, until then, stay tuned for more updates.