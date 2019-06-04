Nilofar Shaikh June 04 2019, 11.45 pm June 04 2019, 11.45 pm

As we all know our Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is a very confident cricket player. He is a right-handed top order batsman. But looks like his team does not have faith in his bowling abilities, despite him having a tally of eight international wickets. In a recent picture, Chahal has permanently tagged Virat as a poor bowler as he has not bowled since 2017.

In an earlier interview with the broadcasters of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kohli joked that Jasprit Bumrah – currently one of the top bowlers in cricket – doubted Kohli’s bowling skills. “It was the during the ODI series in Sri Lanka (in 2017) where we had almost won everything, I asked MS (Dhoni) if I could bowl. Just when I was getting ready to roll my arm over, Bumrah shouted from the boundary and said ‘no joking around, it is an international game’,” quipped the Indian skipper. “No one in the team believes in my bowling but I do. After that, I had back issues and then never bowled (in international matches).” Back then, MS Dhoni had picked Kohli to bowl in the last over, when WI needed 7 runs to win. To which Kohli failed and many wondered why Ravichandran Ashwin, who still had an over remaining, was not called.

However, Virat Kohli does bowl in the nets, and in a recent picture shared by Yuzvendra Chahal from their practice makes it evident. Well, we are not Anushka Sharma but we can recognise our captain in this recent picture shared by Chahal.