Virat Kohli's 'leave India' comment was a stupid one, says BCCI official

Virat Kohli suggesting a fan to leave India if he liked foreign batsmen over Indian players has evoked quite a rage on the internet. But it is not just the fans that are dejected. Looks like the remark is not going down well with the officials either! A senior BCCI official called Virat's comment a 'stupid' one, reports PTI.

According to @imVkohli if u like fast and furious more than race 3.. then u should leave this country 😒😒😒 #ViratKohli #KohliLosesCool #Kohli — DeepthiReddy (@DeepRK94) November 9, 2018

Recently on a trip to USA, my co passenger was a Pakistani who expressed his immense likeness to #ViratKohli..so as per law of Mr Kohli his worldwide fans should leave their countries or what ??? — Sridhar Madanagopal (@Shridhar_Rosidh) November 9, 2018

"It was a very stupid comment to make. He should have been more careful. He must understand that the kind of money he is earning is because Indian fans have invested in this game,” he said.

On his birthday, Virat launched his own app called Virat Kohli Official App. While responding to mean memes, he read out a fan's comment that stated, “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians."

To this, Virat responded, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then. You should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

"But again the comment was made on his private forum or business initiative. He hasn’t used a BCCI platform so that’s also an issue,” the official added.

Cricket commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle has also reacted to Virat's statement, remarking that famous people often enter a comfortable bubble and refuse to come out of it.