Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 5.34 pm June 17 2019, 5.34 pm

It's been a good day for Indian skipper Virat Kohli as India won the World Cup match against Pakistan by 89 runs. The team was overwhelmed with love and support pouring from social media, celebrities and cricket enthusiasts from all over the world. Even Pakistani Twitter was on fire as they trolled their own team and congratulated Team India for their performance. The day after the glorious win, Indian skipper Virat Kohli posted a throwback picture of himself as a kid posing in the same way he does on the field.

Virat Kohli posted a picture on Monday, which he captioned as "Doing it since the early 90s!" with the nerd glasses emoji. The photo is a side by side comparison between young Virat who is wearing a checkered shirt and a cute haircut and the present Virat on the field, both standing in a similar pose. The picture has been liked 11,000 times and retweeted 1700 times on Twitter.

Check out the witty yet adorable Tweet:

Doing it since the early 90s! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IVitRHUWpW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2019

The skipper also shared moments from the match. he appreciated the team and thanked the fans for their support for the team.

Top performance by the team. Thanks to all the fans for turning out in large numbers. 🇮🇳 👌🏼💪🏼 #CWC19 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BBGJ0Tbbvz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2019