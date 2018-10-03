Virat Kohli’s website hacked as Bangladeshi fans fume

India entered the Asia Cup 2018 finals undefeated to face Bangladesh. The match ended with the Rohit Sharma led side securing victory over the Bangla Tigers, but not without stirring up a debate. As soon as the match ended, there were many from Bangladesh who complained about umpiring issues in the game. Most notably, netizens were focused on the dismissal of Liton Das, who was controversially dismissed. In an apparent protest by Bangladeshi fans, a group hacked Virat Kohli’s website.
Das was in sublime form at the finals but was stumped by Dhoni when he was batting on 121 off 117 balls. It was a tight call and the on-field umpires consulted the third umpire, who declared Das to be out. A group of fans known as CSI (Cyber Security and Intelligence) hacked Kohli website to protest against the umpire’s decision to dismiss Liton.
The group said that their intention is not to disrespect Indians, but to highlight that the Bangladeshi team faced injustice. Multiple replays during the match showed Liton’s foot to be probably on the line as Dhoni removed the bails. The rule states that a batsman’s body or the bat must be beyond the line to be not out. Anywhere outside it, or even on the line, is out. But it wasn’t very clear from the footage if Liton was inside out of the line. Though batsmen can get the benefit of doubt, the call is for the umpire.
Kohli was not a part of the team which played the Asia Cup. Unfortunately for him, irritated fans thought it was best to take out their anger on his website. Meanwhile, India will play against the West Indies from October 4.