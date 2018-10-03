Virat Kohli’s website hacked as Bangladeshi fans fume

India entered the Asia Cup 2018 finals undefeated to face Bangladesh. The match ended with the Rohit Sharma led side securing victory over the Bangla Tigers, but not without stirring up a debate. As soon as the match ended, there were many from Bangladesh who complained about umpiring issues in the game. Most notably, netizens were focused on the dismissal of Liton Das, who was controversially dismissed. In an apparent protest by Bangladeshi fans, a group hacked Virat Kohli’s website.

Das was in sublime form at the finals but was stumped by Dhoni when he was batting on 121 off 117 balls. It was a tight call and the on-field umpires consulted the third umpire, who declared Das to be out. A group of fans known as CSI (Cyber Security and Intelligence) hacked Kohli website to protest against the umpire’s decision to dismiss Liton.

Have a Look out of Liton Das ....ICC is a cropped...India is a involved bad jobs... Very sad.😡😳 pic.twitter.com/oS69fqYrDT — SB SAMIR (@sbaruasamir) September 28, 2018

ICC = BCCI ☑️



We can see clearly from this angle Liton Das, the man who was playing after scoring centuary his foot was behind the line but the umpire gave him out cauze he knows if he don't gave him out this match may be his last match as umpiring. #INDvBAN #AsiaCup2018Final — Tanib Imtiaz (@tanibimtiaz) September 28, 2018

The group said that their intention is not to disrespect Indians, but to highlight that the Bangladeshi team faced injustice. Multiple replays during the match showed Liton’s foot to be probably on the line as Dhoni removed the bails. The rule states that a batsman’s body or the bat must be beyond the line to be not out. Anywhere outside it, or even on the line, is out. But it wasn’t very clear from the footage if Liton was inside out of the line. Though batsmen can get the benefit of doubt, the call is for the umpire.

Great job by the guys to win that tight game last night. ✌🏾 @BCCI

Seventh Asia Cup title for us 🙌🏽 🏆

Congrats to Bangladesh as well for giving a tough fight. @BCBtigers #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2018Final pic.twitter.com/hTHGSkq1kN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2018

Kohli was not a part of the team which played the Asia Cup. Unfortunately for him, irritated fans thought it was best to take out their anger on his website. Meanwhile, India will play against the West Indies from October 4.