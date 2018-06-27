Virat Kolhi closing in on another record. Will he SMASH it in today’s game?

It’s a golden phase for Virat Kohli. With runs pouring from his bat left, right and centre, the cricket star is scoring runs and winning matches, smashing records when he can. And now, he is inching closer to another record. Question is, whether he will break it in today’s match.

Kohli is placed eighth in the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen and looking at his tremendous form with the bat, we can safely say that he can enjoy the spot for quite some time and in fact, go higher. The right-handed batsman has scored 1983 T20I runs so far at an amazing average of 50.84 in just 54 innings. And if Kohli goes blistering in today’s match he will be making history as he is just 17 runs short of 2000 runs. If he achieves that, he will become the fastest batsman to reach the milestone.

Virat Kohli currently occupies the fourth spot on the all-time list of highest run-getters in T20I cricket. He is just behind the New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill (2271 runs) and Brendon McCullum (2140) and Pakistan's veteran middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik (1989).

Kohli has had a tremendously successful run as a captain. In the 2016-17 season alone, he amassed 1,332 runs in 13 Tests at a terrific average of 74. 2018 too has been phenomenal for the aggressive cricketer as he led his team to ODI and T20I series win against South Africa in their own backyard.

The 29-year-old will be leading the side in all formats. The stylish right-hander had a disastrous tour of England in 2014 where he scored a paltry 134 runs in the five Tests and played at an average of 13.5. But looks like it’s all a thing of past.

Talking about the long UK tour which kicks off today, Team India is all set to play two T20Is against Ireland and will be locking horns with the English team where they will be playing three T20Is, 3 ODIs and a 5-match Test series starting July 3.