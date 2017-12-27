Virat XI make it to skipper’s reception

If the captain of one of the best cricketing teams in the world is getting married, be assured, that the event will be of much importance. On top of it, if it’s the best batsman we are talking about, then his wedding reception will be a big blast. While Virat-Anushka's Delhi reception was a hush-hush affair, the Mumbai reception, however, was an affair of glitz and glamour.

The Mumbai leg of Virat and Anushka’s reception was attended by many members of the cricketing community. Former skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni graced the reception with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar arrived with wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Former ace spinner Anil Kumble also graced his presence at the reception. Yuvraj and Harbajan Singh were also present at the reception.

Star batsman Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika were present at the reception. All-rounder Ashwin Chandran was present with leg-break bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also made it to the event. Mohammad Kaif was also present. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and right-handed batsman Manish Pandey also attended the event. Umesh Yadav was present with his wife Tanya.