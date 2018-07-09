Virender Sehwag: A future India captain will be born or celebrating his birthday on July 9

On July 7th, it was the birthday of former India captain, MS Dhoni. The following day it was the Prince of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly, who turned 46, and on July 10, Sunil Gavaskar will celebrate his birthday. The missing link? July 9th. According to Virender Sehwag, “a future India captain and an icon will be born or celebrating his birthday today.”

Sehwag feels that if anyone is born in July, they might just become captain of the Indian cricket team. Sehwag had shared a post on Dhoni’s birthday where he wished the wicketkeeper-batsman a life longer than the huge stretch that he did to save his wicket during a match.

On Sourav’s birthday, Sehwag had a four-point celebration guide to share will all Dada fans. The first step is to wake up, blink twice and dance down the track. Step two is about smashing it around and even hit spectators at times, though he clarified there’s no violence intended. The third step involves swinging your hair like you swing the ball and finally, celebrating like no one’s watching.

On July 9, Sehwag compiled pictures of these legends of Indian cricket and made a shout out to the future India leader whose birthday may be on this day.