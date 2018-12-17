Virender Sehwag looks to earn brownie points with a witty birthday wish for his wife

Virender Sehwag is known for his witty and quirky social media posts and he bought no change in it even while wishing his wife, Aarti Sehwag on her birthday. December 16 marks Sehwag’s wife’s birthday and the former cricketer took to Instagram to wish his wife in a filmy way. He wished his wife by taking reference from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil dialogue. He wrote, “Cricket mein junoon hai ,Biwi ji ke sang Sukoon hai.” The original dialogue from the film is "Pyaar mein junoon hai, lekin dosti mein sukoon hai."

This is not the first time when he has posted something quirky to wish his wife. In 2016, when demonization had taken place, he had tweeted on his wife’s birthday by taking a dig at the situation. He had written, “Sachha pyaar aur 100 ka note Mushkil Se milta hai.” Just a couple of months ago, he posted a funny picture taking a dig at the husband and wife relationship. We must say, Sehwag surely has a great sense of humour. Check out his recent Instagram posts here…

View this post on Instagram Celebration #birthdaygirl A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Dec 16, 2018 at 8:17am PST

While this post of the former cricketer has left us rolling on the floor laughing, we wonder what his Aarti Sehwag has to say about this funny birthday tweet by her hubby.