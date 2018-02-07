Virender Sehwag trolls PSU banks, faces backlash from disgruntled bankers

Former India cricket team opener Virender Sehwag was well known for his fiery batting. Post retirement, he became famous on social media for his hilarious and witty comments. During the second ODI between South Africa and India, Sehwag couldn’t resist taking a dig at the match’s proceedings. India required only two runs to win and instead of allowing the match to carry on, the umpires decided to call for lunch. It didn’t go down well with Sehwag, who compared them with employees of the Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks.

While the umpires’ decision was in line with the rules, spectators from both sides were in for a shock. Sehwag tweeted out his thoughts and it has been retweeted thousands of times.

Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018

Though the tongue in cheek tweet gathered a lot of smiles, it also irked a few PSU employees who thought the Delhi swashbuckler went a bit too far. Sehwag tried to calm things down by replying to each of them and calling them an exception to the system.

Bura na maan bhai. Tu exception hai. Most Sarkaari banks , infact most sarkaari departments don’t care for the common man. The attitude is like Maai Baap , as if they are doing a favour if they do their job. https://t.co/CRfkuSQCEb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2018

You are also an exception. Apart from lunch most others also have the excuse of server kharaab, printer nahi chal raha. Unfortunately hasn’t changed in most sarkaari departments https://t.co/faeYzdyRBy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2018

Meanwhile, India beat South Africa in the second ODI and led the series 2-0. Victory was achieved by nine wickets after the bowlers scuttled out the hosts for a meagre 118 in 32.2 overs. By the 15thover India was close to winning but the umpires decided to extend play by 15 minutes, judging the playing conditions.

In the 19over, India needed two runs. The 40 minutes lunch break was called in by the umpires as they wanted to stick to the regulations. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan returned to crease after the break and completed the formalities.​