Virender Sehwag: Virat Kohli needs someone to point out his mistakes

Known for not mincing his words, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has recently said that there is no one in the present Indian cricket dressing room that can advise or challenge skipper Virat Kohli’s decision. Sehwag said Kohli, who’s having a hard time in the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa, is not fit to be a captain as he expects too much from his players.

"I think, Virat Kohli needs some players who can point out his mistakes on the field. Every team has four-five players who advise the skipper and help him avoid mistakes on the field. I don't see that in the current Indian squad," Sehwag said in an interview on a TV show.

He said that there is no one in the dressing room that can challenge Kohli’s decisions. He was of the opinion that Kohli, who performs well in adverse situations, is expecting too much from his players.

"Virat Kohli has reached a level where he can play well in adverse situations and he expects the same from the rest of Indian squad. However, other players in the squad haven't reached the stature where Kohli already is. This is affecting Kohli's captaincy." Sehwag said.

Talking about Sachin’s era of captaincy, when the master blaster used to ask his players to score runs like he does, Sehwag says that Kohli is doing the same.

"Kohli is just asking them to make runs like him. And there's nothing wrong with it. I remember, when Sachin Tendulkar was the captain, he used to ask other batsmen to score runs. If I can score, then why can't you?" the 39-year-old said.

“It's important to sit together and talk to make a strategy for the upcoming Test. No single player can lead you to victory, teamwork is important. Every player has to contribute," he said.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith has also echoed Sehwag’s opinion.

Smith had questioned Kohli’s ability to be a lifelong captain. He emphasized that Kohli needs to walk with his team mates. "You can be the best player in the world, and you love that intensity and you often don't think what your team-mates are going through," Smith said.