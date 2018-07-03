Virender Sehwag wishes Harbhajan Singh on his birthday, calls him chutney and we wonder why

India’s turbanator Harbhajan Singh celebrates his birthday on Tuesday and we expect nothing but grand celebrations. The cricketer turns 38-years-old and his fans are pouring their love on him by posting wishes on the social media. But, one birthday wish has grabbed our attention. His former teammate Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to wish Harbhajan Singh and we are rather puzzled about what he really wanted to say.

The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday . Stay blessed ! pic.twitter.com/PP11TcTieT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2018

Virender Sehwag has written a line in the tweet that reads ‘The chutney to our Bhajji’, and we are wondering what exactly does he mean?? Harbhajan Singh is fondly called Bhajji, but then why is Sehwag calling him chutney? Well, we would surely like to know that. By the way, does he mean that Harbhajan gets spice in their lives? Maybe or maybe not!

Well, it is a funny tweet from Sehwag and we would surely like to know what Bhajji has to say about it.

By the way, the picture shared by Sehwag is also quite hilarious and on Twitter people are having different views on it. Check out some replies to Sehwag’s tweet here…

This pic says a lot : pic.twitter.com/x6ZilSzC4M — Onkar Thakur (@ohhthakoor_) July 3, 2018

Sir jii..dhyan se..kahin piche se garam Hawa ka jhokha naa aa jaye — Bunty (@Amitjha2525) July 3, 2018

Hopefully bhajji was not having upset stomach that day 😂 — Dhiraj Bhambani (@dhiraj_bhambani) July 3, 2018

Meanwhile even other cricketers like Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar have wished him. The latter has tweeted in Tamil to wish Bhajji and we wonder why. Check out their tweets here...