Priyanka Kaul June 11 2019, 9.20 pm June 11 2019, 9.20 pm

Apart from his explosive batting style, former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag is also known for his sense of humour. His cricket commentary, though not liked by some, is perky, to say the least. Now, Sehwag has shared a video on his Instagram handle with the caption that reads, “Jab tak dil mein hai dhadkan, aur zuban pe gaana...humein kya parwah kya kahe zamana:) #SomethingExcitingIsComing #ComingSoon #WorldOfViru #BollywoodLoveSong.”

Check out Virender Sehwag's video out here:

In the video, Viru paaji, as he is fondly called, talks about a time in the flashback. He says how he would either remember his mother or god when he used to face any problem. But while playing cricket, he would remember only the god because “Run maa to nahi banwa sakti, bhagwaan hi banwa sakte hain.” He then goes on to share he would chant “Sainath tere hazaaron hath.” But hold up before you make any assumptions. As soon as the things would start working in his favour again, he would go back to singing Bollywood songs like Chittiya Kalaiyan! Isn’t he like the alter ego of everyone out there? Yes, pretty much!

We are then taken back to the time when he hit a six while humming the song, “kaise bataye kyun tujhko chaahe.” Sehwag is known to sing along while playing his shots as a way to keep himself calm at the crease.

The video then ends with him repeating his caption. The video is a little mysterious as no real picture or intention behind the video can be deciphered. Also, the hashtags like #SomethingExcitingIsComing and #ComingSoon point out to something brewing up.