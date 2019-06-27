Soheib Ahsan June 27 2019, 1.38 pm June 27 2019, 1.38 pm

With the 2019 World Cup underway, cricket enthusiasts are busy observing every single match trying to predict the future of the tournament and consider who could be the potential winning team that comes out on top. An unusual thought on the minds of most fans, including Vivek Oberoi who voiced his concern on Twitter, surrounds Pakistan's statistics during this tournament. Pakistan's win and loss pattern during this tournament is a replica of their statistics in the 1992 world cup. The 1992 tournament is remembered as the first time Pakistan won the world cup.

Spooky stats! Sometimes fact is crazier than fiction! Will the history of 1991 repeat itself for #Pakistan? Or will our boys in blue rewrite history and bring home the #WC2019? #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 @BCCI @ICC @cricketworldcup pic.twitter.com/CMRORZ8WnZ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) June 27, 2019

Although in his tweet Vivek Oberoi wondered whether history would repeat itself or whether India would change it, fans pointed out that similar to the 1992 tournament, the progress of either team is not directly connected. In 1992 and 2019 tournaments, India and Pakistan have faced off with India emerging victorious.

In the 1992 tournament, India's progress declined after they lost to West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa consecutively. This season India has been performing well so far. Their next match will be against West Indies on Thursday. Pakistan on the other hand, in the latter half of the tournament won consecutive matches against Australia, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand before moving on to the final rounds. This season, despite having performed moderately, the team won their last two matches. Their next will be against Afghanistan on Saturday.

Pakistan's win of the 1992 world cup was an iconic win not just for being its first but also because it was their first tournament after losing important players like Waqar Younis and Saeed Anwar. To add to that, it only got harder for them as their captain Imran Khan was injured and even had to depart from the semi-finals owning to the injury. Despite this, the team managed to emerge victorious. The year is also remembered for being the year when Inzamam-ul-Haq emerged onto the international stage having turned just 22 during the course of the tournament. In the semi-finals, he helped win the match by making 60 runs in 37 balls. Whether Pakistan repeats history, true to its old pattern or is changed by India or any other team, only time will tell.