image
Thursday, October 18th 2018
English
WAGs on tour? BCCI is still mulling over Virat Kohli’s demands

Cricket

WAGs on tour? BCCI is still mulling over Virat Kohli’s demands

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 18 2018, 5.52 pm
back
BCCIcricketsportsVirat Kohli
nextLaw catches up with West Indies coach, banned for two matches
ALSO READ

Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, joins Congress

#MeToo moves to cricket, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused

Virat Kohli wants WAGS for full tour, makes an appeal to BCCI