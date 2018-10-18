WAGs on tour? BCCI is still mulling over Virat Kohli’s demands

Reports were doing the rounds recently about the BCCI caving into Virat Kohli’s request, allowing the WAGs of cricketers, support staff and coaches to accompany them for international tours. However, the Indian cricket board has denied the reports. A report on Times Now states that a member of the Committee of Administrators, Diana Edulji, said that the reports claiming that the BCCI and Kohli had agreed on the matter are untrue and that there has been no decision taken on the matter.

No decision. More opinion will be taken. May take some more time. All news floating around is false: Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, on Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli request to BCCI to allow wives of players to extend their stay during overseas tours pic.twitter.com/oYRM5lsxJ3 — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Edulji also said that the decision may take more time to come into fruition. More opinions will have to be taken into consideration before they come up with anything. Previously, it was reported that the BCCI and Kohli came to an agreement to allow the WAGs to accompany players for the duration of the tour. There was a caveat though. The WAGs would be allowed to join the players only after the first 10 days.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

If you’ve been following up on cricket news, you’d probably have seen some of the wives of popular Indian cricketers accompanying them. Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife), Ayesha Dhawan (Shikhar Dhawan’s wife), and Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma’s wife) are often seen supporting their husbands from the stands. However, they do not accompany them for the entire tour as the current laws of the BCCI only allow them to be with the players for two weeks.