WATCH: Captain Cool, Dhoni is chilling like a BOSS!

Former Indian Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be making the most of the break, post the completion of Indian Premier League (IPL). The Dhoni lead Chennai Super Kings won the season 11 of the T20 league after coming out of a two year ban imposed by the BCCI. CSK won the IPL title for the third time in eleven years.

The Indian Cricket team will soon be touring England for a long tour, and before that, looks like Dhoni is in the mood for some chills. That too, with his pets. We agree. After all, there is no better relaxation than some fur therapy. The Wicket-keeper Batsman recently posted a video of his pets where he is seen spending some quality time with them. Have a look at this super cute video.

Morning walk with the pack.i think Sam knows she is my favourite so she takes the liberty of troubling everyone A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Jun 6, 2018 at 2:57am PDT

Well trained and cute AF! Dhoni’s pets are surely stars in their own right. Earlier too he had posted videos of them.

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Aww! That can surely melt anyone.

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), while the whole team was busy celebrating the win, Captain Cool was seen lost in his own world as he played with his daughter Ziva.

Dhoni surely keeps us surprising with his acts of simplicity.