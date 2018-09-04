image
Wednesday, September 5th 2018
English
Watch: Ishan Kishan almost pulls off an MS Dhoni

Cricket

Watch: Ishan Kishan almost pulls off an MS Dhoni

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 04 2018, 10.09 pm
back
cricketDinesh KartikDuleep TrophyInstagramIPLIshan KishanMahendra Singh DhoniMSDRishabh PantsportsTwitter
nextRavi Shastri still follows his policy on dating actresses
ALSO READ

Yuvraj Singh has a Balle of a time at the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Sunil Gavaskar: The little master is unrecognisable in this ad

No Arjun Tendulkar in U-19 Asia Cup Squad, trolls missing too