Watch: Ishan Kishan almost pulls off an MS Dhoni

Ever since Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game i.e the test cricket, there have been many attempts to find a replacement. Many have suggested that Dinesh Kartik is the ideal one and Kartik has been a major factor in making himself an option. The recent exploits of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan in the IPL have also caught the selector’s attention. Rishabh Pant has made it to the national team; Ishan Kishan has caught everyone's attention.

In the ongoing Duleep Trophy final in Bengaluru, the 20-year old young cricketer between the match pulled off an MSD style dismissal, though the attempt made by him was not useful. Looks like the young cricketer is picking up from Mahi. Here, have a look at the clip.

Recently, in the Indian Premier League 2018, former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen sharing some tips with Ishan Kishan post the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indian’s match.

Well looks like Ishan is trying hard and wants to fill the shoes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and we hope he is successful in bagging a place for himself in the team.