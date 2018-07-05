Watch: KL Rahul shows off his numerous celebrations

Sportsmen and their celebrations are something to look out for. While footballers are known to have some of the best (and also weird) celebrations, cricketers too have a few tricks up their sleeves. When KL Rahul scored a century against England after a long break, the world saw his unique celebration with captain Virat Kohli. While he says that it was inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, Rahul has list of celebrations that he wants to perform.

In an Instagram story shared by Indian Cricket Team, Dinesh Karthik is seen chatting with Rahul and asks him about his celebrations. Before the Ronaldo inspired celebration, Rahul had the Dab going on. Rahul also has a special handshake that he does with Hardik Pandya. It involves tapping each other’s hands and making a basketball throw imitation.

India's KL Rahul celebrates making his century during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

With Virat, it was tap, tap and then the classic Cristiano Ronaldo style hand cross, followed by a salute. That’s not all, Rahul has other celebrations as well. “I need to develop that kind of rapport and not everybody wants to do it…but, for now, my hope is to do it with you,” said Rahul to Karthik, adding that he’ll come up with some more in the next game.