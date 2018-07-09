Watch - MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva dances all the way to celebrate team India’s victory

On Sunday, Team India defeated England in T20 2018 finals. The match was held in England and it was in their backyard that India managed to beat them, scoring a victory. The architect of India’s victory was the Man of the Match Hitman, Rohit Sharma, with his unbeaten 100*. But, it was former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni who stole the lime light by breaking into a little dance.

Post the match, as members of the Indian cricket team started off their celebration on ground, MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva too joined in the gala. While Virat Kohli collected the trophy on the stage, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina celebrated the moment by soaking the teammates in the floss of champagne. On the other hand, Ziva was seen celebrating the occasion in her own sweet way.

This is not for the first time that baby Ziva has caught our attention. The recently concluded Indian Premier League 2018 saw some of the cutest moments between father and daughter. Talking about the IPL final, while the whole CSK team was seen celebrating their return post a 2-year ban, Captain cool Dhoni was lost celebrating the victory with his daughter Ziva.