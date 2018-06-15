WATCH: Team India wins hearts with this sporting gesture

It was yet another day of action for team India and another victory for the home team against Afghanistan, as Team India crushed the neighbours by an innings and 262 runs.

But the talking point of the day was team India’s sporting gesture which won many hearts. During the closing ceremony, team India invited the losing team Afghanistan to pose with them with the match trophy and we were simply impressed with the Men in Blue’s sweet gesture.

Talking about the match, after their disastrous first innings in which the neighbours got bundled out for 109, they were forced to follow-on. The second inning too started poorly for the visitors as Umesh Yadav tore up the top order with his bowling. Team Afghanistan managed to put up 103 in second innings and were bowled out in 38.4 overs.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer for India with his 107 whereas Murli Vijay scored 105.

On day two of the test match a total of 24 wickets fell, of which four were Indian wickets whereas 20 Afghan wickets fell prey to Indian bowling. And we must say it was a day full of action for the bowlers.

Well done Team India and welcome to the test arena, Team Afghanistan.