West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo calls time on his career

At a time when West Indies is touring India with a rather inexperienced lineup, some of their star players are sitting off the pitch. One of them is Chris Gayle, who’s been busy playing foreign league matches and promoting various events. The other person is Dwayne Bravo, though he’s taken a more permanent route off the field. The all-rounder known for his ability to smash the ball around the park called time on his international cricket career.

Dwayne Bravo announces international retirement!



He wants to 'leave the international arena for the next generation of players' and 'preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer'.



"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game… I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players," said Bravo in a statement.

A player suited to all formats of cricket, Bravo eventually became better known in numerous T20 leagues across the globe. The combination of hard hitting, the ability to bowl and his acrobatic fielding style made him a hands down choice for many cricket clubs.

Bravo’s stats, as they stand include 2,200 runs in Tests with three centuries and 86 wickets in a span of 40 matches. In ODI cricket, Bravo has 2,968 runs and 199 wickets from 164 matches. As for T20s, Bravo played 66 matches and scored 1,142 runs, claiming 52 wickets.

Bravo’s announcement rules out any possibility of his return to cricket. He will however, be playing T20 leagues around the world. West Indies will hope that their current crop of players gain enough exposure and training before the World Cup next year.