What rain? MS Dhoni continues his training indoors

MS Dhoni’s recent slump in form resulted in him being left out for the T20 clashes against Australia. He has not played a lot of matches and it is a cause of worry for India, especially considering that he is likely to join the squad for the 2019 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in England later this year. For him, the ODIs against Australia and New Zealand are very important, as he needs to assert his position as the terrific player that he is. As of now, the 2011 World Cup winning captain is preparing for the ODI series against Australia.

Dhoni’s return to the side is getting a lot of attention online. A video of him during a practice session went viral. However, this was nothing like the Virat Kohli video, where the Indian skipper was seen middling every delivery. Instead, this video had Dhoni practising indoors. The video, tweeted by BCCI, it was noted that it was raining outside in Sydney, forcing the players to train indoors.

You might recall that the last and final Test of the Domain Series was played at Sydney Cricket Grounds. While the SCG featured a mouthwatering track for batsmen, the rain played spoilsport, forcing the fifth day to be washed off in its entirety. Hopefully, there won’t be another shower on January 12, when the match starts off at the SCG.