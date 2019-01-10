image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

What rain? MS Dhoni continues his training indoors

Cricket

What rain? MS Dhoni continues his training indoors

Debanu DasDebanu Das   January 10 2019, 6.13 pm
back
2011 World CupAustralia cricket teamCricket AustraliaIndian Cricket TeamMS DhoniNew Zealand Cricket team
nextCricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya may face two match ban thanks to Koffee with Karan
ALSO READ

Virat Kohli is also the captain of Laxman’s dream XI

Mitali Raj, Virat Kohli claim ICC top spot, India at second

Corey Anderson 131*: Full Highlights