When legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Vivian Richards bonded over a game of chess

India’s fiery trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh could cause damage to any bowling lineup. And then there was Sir Vivian Richards. During his playing days, the West Indies batsman was right up there with the likes of Brian Lara and Sir Donald Bradman. But cricket is not the only game that these guys were hooked to. In a recent Twitter post, Yuvraj shared a throwback picture of the four of them hanging out over a game of chess.

The Big Three from India looked very young and while Sehwag and Yuvraj looked relaxed, Sachin had his eyes on the chess board. Sir Viv, on the other hand, had no intentions of looking at the camera and looked completely engrossed in the game, trying to move a chessman. It is not clear when the picture was clicked, though. Seeing the picture, triggered a lot of memories for Sachin who tweeted that it was lucky that the three of them were playing chess with Viv and not bowling to him.

During the 1970s and 80s, Vivian Richards was at the top of his game, as well as the opposition. Back in those days, aggressive batting was not something that you’d see everywhere – there was no T20 cricket. But Sir Viv was not bothered by it at all. He’d send the bowlers to the cleaners every time he went out to bat. When he retired, Richards had a strike rate of 90+, something which back then, was very difficult.